Man Utd tell Harry Kane to push through £80m move

Manchester United have told Tottenham striker Harry Kane to push for a move to Old Trafford this summer by handing in a transfer request, according to the Sun.

The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Man Utd in recent months as Erik ten Hag looks to sign a top class forward following the exit of Burnley striker Wout Weghorst. The Netherlands striker, who joined ten Hag’s side in January, will return to Turf Moor after his loan spell ends.

Weghorst struggled to make an impact at the club, scoring just two goals and providing three assists in 31 games across all competitions.

Victor Osimhen, Lautaro Martinez, Dusan Vlahovic, Alvaro Morata, Gonçalo Ramos, Tammy Abraham, and Rasmus Højlund have all been linked with a move to Man Utd but Kane is considered the club’s top priority.

Kane is regarded as one of the best strikers in the world following his remarkable goal-scoring exploits at White Hart Lane. Spurs are determined to keep the England striker this summer despite the fact he’s about to enter the final year of his contract.

The Sun says Man Utd have made no progress in talks with Tottenham over a potential move as chairman Daniel Levy has made it clear he doesn’t want to lose Kane this summer and it would take around £100m to force them into a deal.

Transfer request

The newspaper claims that Man Utd have now told Kane he needs to try and push through the move by submitting a transfer request, with the Red Devils hoping that would enable them to sign the player for £80m.

Kane is Tottenham’s all-time top scorer with 213 goals in 320 appearances in the Premier League. The experienced striker has netted 280 goals in total and recorded 64 assists in 435 appearances across all competitions.

The former Leicester City forward, who has gone silent on his future since the 2022/23 season ended, finished the campaign with 32 goals and registered five assists in 49 appearances in all competitions.

We will have to wait and see if Kane will actually force a move out of Tottenham in the coming weeks but it seems this is the only way Man Utd will stand a chance of getting Levy to sell.

