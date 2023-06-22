Tottenham register interest in Tosin Adarabioyo

Tottenham Hotspur are showing an interest in signing Fulham’s want-away star Tosin Adarabioyo this summer, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Having struggled with their leaky defence last term, Spurs have seemingly prioritised strengthening their backline in this transfer window.

They have been linked with a host of defenders over the last few months with Edmond Tapsoba, Victor Nelsson and Harry Maguire being among them, but Adarabioyo is now emerging as a serious target.

After moving to the Carven Cottage from Manchester City back in 2020, the 25-year-old has established himself as a key first-team member for Fulham, helping the newly promoted side finish in mid-table last term.

The Englishman has entered the final year of his current contract but has reportedly rejected the chance to sign an extension with the Cottagers in order to take the next step in his career. It appears Tottenham are looking to take advantage of this season and sign Adarabioyo to strengthen their defence.

Adarabioyo to Tottenham

Writing on Twitter, Romano has reported that Tottenham have been monitoring the defender’s current situation ahead of a potential summer move.

However, the journalist claims that Tapsoba is a priority target for Spurs to resolve their defensive issues and they are expected to open negotiations with Bayer Leverkusen to sign the African over the coming days. So, it appears Adarabioyo could be an alternative option in-case they fail to purchase Tapsoba.

Romano wrote:

“Tosin Adarabioyo is one of the options monitored by Tottenham as new centre-back as he has decided to leave Fulham. Edmond Tapsoba, top of the list as talks will take place in the next days.”

It has previously been reported that Fulham could demand a fee of around £22m to let Adarabioyo leave. So, it appears Spurs could sign the defender for an affordable price if they opt to formalise their interest this summer.

Adarabioyo, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is comfortable playing out from the back, brilliant in the air, excellent in defensive contributions and also has the ability to read the game. So, the 25-year-old would add substance to the Tottenham defence should the Lilywhites opt to sign the Fulham star.

However, with Spurs looking to push for top four finish next term, there is a question mark whether the Fulham star possesses the necessary qualities to help the North London club achieve their objectives. So, Tottenham may be better off exploring more established defenders to strengthen their backline.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually decide to make a concrete approach to sign Adarabioyo in this transfer window.