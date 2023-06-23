Erik ten Hag wants Man Utd to complete Rabiot signing

According to Corriere dello Sport (via SportWitness), Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is eager to complete the signing of Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer.

The Frenchman was on the radar of the Mancunian giants last summer. Man United were able to finalise a transfer fee with Juventus for him, but a deal broke down at the last hurdle due to differences in personal terms.

Rabiot has continued to be linked with a switch to Old Trafford, and Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport today claim that ten Hag is keen to secure his signature with his contract expiring in seven days’ time.

The midfielder is assessing his options, and it is claimed that he is eyeing Champions League football which United can offer. Juventus have identified Arsenal’s Thomas Partey as his potential replacement.

Experience

Rabiot was fantastic for Juventus in the recently-concluded season. He accumulated 11 goals and 6 assists, and stood out for the Serie A giants for most of the campaign. The Frenchman could now pursue a fresh challenge.

United were keen on prising him last summer before a deadlock over his wages. They could make a fresh approach in the coming days as they don’t have to pay any transfer fee to sign the ex-Paris Saint-Germain star.

The 28-year-old would be a quality recruit for United with his huge experience. Ten Hag has shown that he is not averse to signing experienced stars with the purchases of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen last year.

The £34 million star would add more quality within the squad as they prepare for their return to Champions League football. He has better creative and defensive attributes compared to Fred, Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek.

It seems very likely that United could offload a few midfielders this summer. United are presently in advanced talks to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea. He is expected to add more competition at the heart of the midfield.