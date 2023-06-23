Tottenham ready to step up efforts to sign James Maddison

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ready to accelerate their efforts to sign Leicester City star James Maddison this summer, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Spurs have seemingly prioritised solidifying their leaky defence in this transfer window and along with that, they are also keen on purchasing a new midfielder.

Several names have been linked with a move to the North London club over the last few months with Maddison now emerging as a primary target.

Writing on Twitter, Romano has reported that Ange Postecoglou has identified Maddison as a ‘key target’ and Spurs have been ‘working hard’ to get a deal done this summer.

The Italian journalist further claims that Tottenham are preparing a formal ‘approach’ to Leicester over the coming days. So, it seems the Lilywhites are planning to step up their efforts to secure Maddison’s signature.

Maddison to Tottenham

However, Romano says that Newcastle United are also keen on purchasing the 26-year-old. So, Tottenham are set to face tough competition from the Magpies in getting any potential deal done for the Englishman.

Romano wrote on Twitter:

“Tottenham are still working hard on James Maddison deal as they plan to insist in the next days despite Newcastle being in the mix. Spurs preparing an approach to Leicester as Ange Postecoglou has approved Maddison as key target.”

Although Newcastle are plotting a swoop for Maddison, it has previously been suggested that Tottenham are currently leading the race to sign the Leicester star and the midfielder is keen on playing under Postecoglou.

Following Leicester’s relegation, the East Midlands club are expected to cash-in on Maddison this summer and they have reportedly slapped a £40m price tag on his head.

The England international is an extremely talented player and has already showcased his talent in the Premier League over the last few years. So, he would be a great coup for Tottenham if they lure him to the newly renovated White Hart Lane in this transfer window.

It’s certainly going to be interesting to see whether Tottenham eventually manage to beat Newcastle in this race and sign Maddison this summer.