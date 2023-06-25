Man United planning second attempt to sign Adrien Rabiot

According to Corriere dello Sport (via SportWitness), Manchester United are planning a second attempt to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot this summer.

The Frenchman has only five days remaining on his current contract with Juventus, and he has yet to make a decision whether to continue with them. Amidst this, Corriere dello Sport report that Man United are one of the clubs who threaten to take him away from the Serie A club.

As per the Italian outlet, Juventus have already offered a new deal to the 28-year-old. They are ready to pay him £6 million a year with bonuses. While there is some confidence from the Turin side, it is reported that they can’t ignore the player’s ambition to play in the Premier League ‘sooner or later’.

Corriere dello Sport point out that Rabiot’s move to United ‘jumped a step away from the finish line’ last summer, and manager Erik ten Hag has urged the club to renew their interest. The Red Devils are in a straight fight with Juventus for Rabiot with top English clubs going after other targets.

Second attempt

United seem to be focusing on strengthening their midfield department this summer. They are already in discussions with Chelsea for Mason Mount. Three bids have been knocked back by the Blues, but United remain optimistic that they can sign the England star.

While they continue their pursuit, United could also revive their interest in Rabiot, who came very close to moving to Old Trafford last summer. A fee was agreed between the clubs, but a transfer never happened in the end due to differences over personal terms.

United could return for Rabiot under ten Hag’s recommendation, and there have more reasons to sign him compared to last year. The midfielder is beaming with confidence after a wonderful campaign at Juventus. He accumulated 11 goals and 6 assists.

The £34 million star could be more affordable for United as a free agent. The club could persuade him to join with a better contract proposal than Juventus. Rabiot would also stand to benefit from added bonuses for signing on a free transfer.