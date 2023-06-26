Kai Havertz completes medical ahead of Arsenal move

Kai Havertz is on the verge of joining Arsenal after undergoing the first part of his medical ahead of a £65m move from Chelsea, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

David Ornstein reported for The Athletic on 21 June that the Gunners have agreed on a £65m fee with Chelsea for Havertz, and it seems the 24-year-old is now expected to seal the move this week.

Chelsea are looking at mass clear-out this summer before they will make new additions, and Havertz is one of the big-name players who is heading out of Stamford Bridge.

Romano says that Havertz has completed the first part of his medical and is a ‘new Arsenal player’. He is waiting for the contracts to be signed and the Guardian journalist expects the move to be completed within this week, after previously claiming that Havertz has already agreed a long-term contract with Arsenal.

Smart signing from the Gunners

Havertz joined the Blues in 2020 but he hasn’t been a massive hit at Stamford Bridge. His contract was due to expire in 2025, and he already informed the club that he won’t be signing a new deal, a stance similarly taken by Mason Mount.

Chelsea have decided to cash-in now while they can command a sizeable fee. They initially placed a price tag of £75m on the former Bayer Leverkusen star, but it appears that the Gunners have got him at a slightly reduced price.

At the moment, it feels like everything is sorted between the two clubs, and it is only a matter of time before Arsenal confirm the deal. It comes as a bit of a surprise that Chelsea have allowed the German to depart and join a rival London club.

The Gunners are building a strong young squad and Havertz could play a key part in it. While he may not have fulfilled his potential at Chelsea, the Blues fans will always remember his winning goal in the Champions League final against Manchester City in 2021.