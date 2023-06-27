Arsenal close in on £106m double swoop for Jurrien Timber and Kai Havertz

Arsenal are closing in on a deal to sign Jurrien Timber after submitting an improved £41m bid for the Ajax defender, according to various reports.

The Gunners are looking to sign a new defender this summer, and they have earmarked Timber as their first-choice target. Ajax have already rejected Arsenal’s opening bid in the region of £30m, but they’ve returned with a new offer.

The Daily Mail claims that the new bid is worth just over £41m – which is still short of Ajax’s original £50m asking price. However, 90min claims that a deal is now close to being agreed after the Dutch giants lowered their valuation to £43m.

That means the two clubs are just £2m apart in their valuations, and with negotiations on-going, 90min suggests that a deal will be agreed before the end of the week.

Personal terms have already been agreed between Arsenal and Timber, according to Fabrizio Romano, and the Italian journalist claims that the 22-year-old ‘loves’ Arsenal’s project and is desperate to complete a move to north London.

Double swoop

90min journalist Graeme Bailey says Timber is now set to become Arsenal’s second signing of the summer with Kai Havertz expected to seal his move from Chelsea. The Gunners hope to announce the double swoop this week.

Havertz has already completed his medical after a £65m deal was agreed between Arsenal and Chelsea, and the German international’s move to the Emirates Stadium should be confirmed over the coming days.

Arsenal will be playing in the Champions League next season after finishing second in the Premier League, and they need more depth throughout the squad to compete on all fronts next season.

Timber is primarily a centre-back who can play as a right-back. Edu and Arteta believe that Timber can be used as an inverted right-back where he can be tuck into midfield when in possession, much like Oleksandr Zinchenko does on the left.

Timber’s arrival would lessen the burden on Ben White at right-back. It means White can play more often in central defence, and that will reduce the massive dependency on William Saliba.

The summer transfer window is shaping up nicely for the Gunners. They are seemingly about to splash around £106m on Havertz and Timber, while Arsenal are also desperately trying to agree a deal for West Ham skipper Declan Rice.