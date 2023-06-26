Man Utd open talks with Adrien Rabiot but face battle to agree deal

Manchester United have opened talks with the agent of Adrien Rabiot to sign the midfielder on a free transfer but he’s edging towards signing a new deal at Juventus, according to report.

The Red Devils hold a long-term interest in the 28-year-old as they tried to purchase him last summer and even agreed on a deal in principle with the Bianconeri. However, Man Utd failed to reach an agreement with the player’s representatives regarding the personal terms so the proposed deal fell through.

Rabiot has entered the final week of his current contract and hasn’t signed an extension with the Old Lady of Turin yet. So, it was thought that the midfielder would move away for free this summer.

The record Premier League champions have renewed their interest as The Athletic claims that United have opened talks with Rabiot’s agents once again to discuss a free transfer move to Old Trafford.

Now that they won’t have to pay a transfer fee, Man Utd may be more willing to meet the French international’s wage demands. The 28-year-old is valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt so it would be a bargain for United to snap him up on a free transfer.

However, according to the report by Corriere dello Sport (via the Metro), Man Utd are set to miss out on signing Rabiot once again as the midfielder is leaning towards signing an extension with Juventus. The report suggests a new contract could even be signed this week with Juventus ready to pay Rabiot £6.2m per year.

Man Utd miss out on Rabiot

This has so far been a tough transfer window for Man Utd. Despite submitting three official bids worth up to £55m to sign Mason Mount, they are yet to broker a deal for the Englishman as Chelsea have rejected all offers and are asking a fee of around £65m.

United have also pulled the plug on signing their number one attacking target Harry Kane after realising that Tottenham Hotspur are reluctant to let their star man leave this summer. Now, they are also set to miss out on signing Rabiot.

It has been suggested that Man Utd have prioritised strengthening their attacking department this summer and along with that, bolstering the engine room is also on Erik ten Hag’s agenda.

Rabiot is the latest name to be linked with a move to Old Trafford but it looks like United may once again miss out. Will they now return with a new offer for Mount? Or move on to alternative targets? We’ll have to wait and see…