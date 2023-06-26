Liverpool plan to hijack Arsenal’s move to sign Lavia

Liverpool are reportedly planning to hijack Arsenal’s move to sign Southampton star Romeo Lavia this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Having endured a dire campaign last term, the Merseyside club have prioritised revamping their engine room in this transfer window. It has been suggested that Jurgen Klopp wants to sign at least two midfielders this summer and the Reds have already secured Alexis Mac Allister’s signature from Brighton and Hove Albion.

It is believed that they would now look to sign another midfield option over the coming days. They have been linked with numerous names over the last few months with Manu Kone, Khephren Thuram and Gabriel Veiga being among them. But, Lavia is now emerging as a serious target.

Meanwhile, it has been suggested that Arsenal have prioritised bolstering their engine room this summer and they also want to sign two new midfielders ahead of next season. Declan Rice has been mentioned as their primary target, but Lavia is on their radar as well.

Romano even previously reported that Arsenal have already opened talks with Southampton to sign the midfielder and they are ‘advancing in talks’ with the South Coast side.

Battle

However, now writing on Twitter, Romano has reported that Liverpool are planning to hijack Arsenal’s move to sign Lavia and they have also opened talks to ask about the conditions of purchasing the youngster.

Romano wrote:

“Understand Liverpool asked conditions of Roméo Lavia deal, they’re in the race. Arsenal, working on this deal for 15 days — no official bid from both clubs yet.”

It has been suggested that following relegation, Southampton will be forced to sell Lavia this summer and they want £45m to let him leave. So, Liverpool or Arsenal will have to spend big to acquire the youngster’s service.

After moving to the Saint Mary’s Stadium last summer, the 19-year-old enjoyed a promising debut campaign in the Premier League last term. So, it isn’t a surprise to see big English clubs such as Arsenal and Liverpool have registered their interest in signing him.

Lavia is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class midfielder in the future. So, he would be an excellent signing for Arsenal or Liverpool if either club sign him this summer.

It is going to be interesting to see who will win the race to sign Lavia if Liverpool and Arsenal go head-to-head with each other in this transfer window.