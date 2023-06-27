Arsenal eye summer move for Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana

Arsenal are eyeing a move to sign AS Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana as an alternative to West Ham skipper Declan Rice, according to L’Equipe.

Mikel Arteta is looking to revamp his midfield as Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey are expected to leave this summer. Rice has been widely touted as Arsenal’s prime target but the Gunners are struggling to agree a deal with West Ham.

The Gunners have already seen two sizeable offers rejected by the Hammers and to complicate matters even further, Manchester City have now entered the race to sign the England international.

The Premier League champions made an initial offer worth £80m with an extra £10m in add-ons but the Hammers turned it down as they continue to hold-out for a fee worth at least £100m.

The 24-year-old reportedly favours a move to the Emirates Stadium despite Man City’s interest, however, West Ham’s valuation is becoming a major stumbling block in any potential deal.

Alternative

Arsenal have been linked with a move for several other midfielders including Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Amadou Onana, Mason Mount, Martin Zubimendi, Moises Caicedo, and Romeo Lavia but Fofana is now emerging as a potential target.

According to L’Equipe, Arsenal are now eyeing a move for Fofana and could turn their attention to the Monaco star if they fail to strike a deal with West Ham for Rice over the coming days.

Monaco are without a manager following the sacking of Philippe Clement after the club failed to qualify for European competition next season and this could play a major role in their decision to sell Fofana.

The French newspaper claims the Gunners will face competition from fellow Premier League club Newcastle United as the Magpies are also showing an interest in signing the French international midfielder.

The 24-year-old starred for Monaco last term, featuring in 47 games and making four goal contributions across all competitions. He is regarded as one of the best young midfielders in the Ligue 1 and could leave Monaco this summer.

The Frenchman joined the Rock from Strasbourg in 2020 and has since gone on to make 140 appearances, scored three goals, and provided 11 assists in all competitions.

Fofana is valued at £21m by Transfermarkt but Monaco are likely to demand more to sell this summer. He’s versatile and can play a number of midfield positions, making him an ideal signing for Arsenal.

Read more: Fabrizio Romano: Arsenal ‘will make’ fresh offer to sign for 24y/o star ‘soon’