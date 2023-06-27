Man Utd open talks to sign Frankfurt star Kolo Muani

Manchester United have reportedly opened negotiations with Eintracht Frankfurt to sign Randal Kolo Muani in this transfer window, as per Football Insider.

After struggling with goal-scoring issues last term, the Red Devils have prioritised strengthening their frontline this summer by purchasing a new prolific striker.

Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen have widely been mentioned as the primary targets but, it seems almost impossible to sign either of them due to their inflated valuations.

Rasmus Hojlund, Dusan Vlahovic and Ollie Watkins have also been suggested as potential targets for United. However, it appears Kolo Muani is now emerging as a serious option.

According to the report by Football Insider, Man Utd have been showing an interest in the Frenchman and they have now made contact with Frankfurt to discuss a potential deal for the striker.

Kolo Muani to Man Utd

However, the report claims that securing Kolo Muani’s signature won’t be straightforward for Man Utd as having signed the 24-year-old last summer, the Bundesliga side don’t want to let their star man leave for cheap and want a fee of around £85m to sell.

After joining Frankfurt at the beginning of last term as a free agent, the forward enjoyed a stellar campaign in the 2022/23 season, scoring 15 goals and notching up 11 assists in 32 league appearances.

So, it seems Kolo Muani’s eye-catching performances for Frankfurt have attracted the attention of several big European clubs with Man Utd, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid among those to have registered their interest.

The 24-year-old can play anywhere across the front line. He is quick, technically sound, can link up the play, has the ability to create chances for fellow attackers, can finish off his chances and also works extremely hard without possession.

Kolo Muani has showcased glimpses of his talent in the Bundesliga last term and the Old Trafford faithful will be hoping that the attacker will be able to replicate the same performance in the Premier League if he were to join Man Utd this summer.

However, it remains to be seen whether Man Utd decide to broker a deal for Kolo Muani in this transfer window in order to strengthen their attacking department.