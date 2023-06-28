Man Utd to hold formal talks over deal to sign £55m Mason Mount

Manchester United and Chelsea will hold face-to-face talks in the next 24 hours to try and finally thrash out a deal for Mason Mount, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Blues have rebuffed every bid Man United put in for Mount, and the Red Devils have made it clear they won’t go beyond £55m, so a deal looked dead in the water. However, according to Romano, the two clubs will now meet in person to see if a compromise can be found. The only problem is, Man Utd insist they won’t pay more than £55m.

Chelsea initially requested another £10m with add-ons, but now they’re willing to meet in the middle. Manchester United aren’t likely to budge, however, as they feel they’re paying over the odds for Mount.

The 24-year-old has one year remaining on his deal so Chelsea risk losing him for nothing if they can’t extend his contract beyond 2024. Scott Saunders and Graeme Bailey of 90min said days ago that Mount has a reduced asking price of £60m, so United aren’t far off from a deal.

The England international’s ideal destination would be United if he left Chelsea, but a deal hangs in the balance. Chelsea have already lowered their valuation of the midfielder, but will they repeat the feat to get a deal done? After spending £540m on new signings last season, the Blues need to balance the books with a summer exodus.

Man United have Casemiro, Scott McTominay, Christian Eriksen, Fred and Donny van de Beek who operate in the middle of the park, but Fred and van de Beek could be on their way out after falling down the pecking order. Mount has scored 33 goals with 37 assists from 195 games for Chelsea. He averaged more chances created and tackles per league outing too.

United believe they’ve offered a fair price for the England international and claim they’re being unfairly taxed. Chelsea have a lot of players to move on this summer, so wouldn’t they jump at the chance of big money for players like Mount?

We’ll have to wait and see how negotiations go when the two clubs meet…