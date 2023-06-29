Man Utd could sign Inter star Andre Onana tomorrow

Manchester United could reportedly sign Inter Milan star Andre Onana before the end of this week, as per the Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport.

It has previously been suggested that the Red Devils want to keep David de Gea in the squad and sign a new shot-stopper to create competition for the first-team place.

So, they offered a new contract to the Spaniard with a reduced salary proposal from his current £375,000-a-week wage and it has been reported that the 32-year-old opted to accept the offer.

However, United reportedly backtracked from that deal and decided not to finalise it. Now, United have submitted a new contract proposal with an even lower salary package but De Gea hasn’t signed the renewal yet.

So, with the Spaniard’s current contract set to expire at the end of this month, it is increasingly likely that the 32-year-old will move away for free.

Onana to Man Utd

If De Gea leaves then United will need to sign a new goalkeeper as a replacement for him and it appears they have identified Onana as the primary target.

According to the report by Gazzetta dello Sport, Man Utd are set to open formal talks with Inter to sign the Cameroonian soon. The report further claims that Ten Hag want his new goalkeeper in his pre-season training so United are looking to wrap up this deal as quickly as possible and the Red Devils could purchase the 27-year-old ‘on Friday’.

It has previously been suggested that Inter want £43m to sell their star man and United are ready to match the Serie A giant’s valuation. So, it seems Man Utd are edging closer to securing a deal for the Inter star.

Onana is an extremely talented goalkeeper and would certainly be an excellent acquisition to help Ten Hag implement his preferred possession-based style of football at Man Utd.

The 27-year-old is good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, is an excellent shot-stopper and is also efficient in the sweeper-keeper role.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually manage to acquire his service in this transfer window.