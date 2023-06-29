Declan Rice to undergo Arsenal medical ahead of £105m move

Declan Rice has been given permission to undergo his medical with Arsenal after a £105m deal was agreed with West Ham, according to talkSPORT.

Arsenal have been chasing Rice for several weeks and had two offers rejected by West Ham earlier this month. Manchester City showed keen interest by submitting an opening offer worth £80m plus £10m in add-ons but it was also rejected.

The Gunners returned with a mega third offer worth £100m plus £5m in add-ons and talkSPORT are one of several media outlets reporting that the offer has now been accepted by West Ham after Man City pulled out of the running.

The two clubs are now finalising the finer points of the deal, particularly the payment structure, but talkSPORT says Rice has now been given permission to undergo his medical with Arsenal.

Personal terms are already in place with Football London claiming that the 24-year-old will sign a long-term contract worth around £250,000-a-week once he puts pen to paper on his move to the Emirates Stadium.

As long as there are no last minute complications, Rice is set to seal a sensational move to Arsenal over the coming days with the £105m deal becoming a new British record. It will eclipse the £100m Man City paid Aston Villa for Jack Grealish in 2021.

Quality signing

Arsenal have been busy in the transfer window for the past few weeks with Rice set to become their second major addition after completing a move for Chelsea forward Kai Havertz on a five-year deal for £65m. They are expected to add more players to their squad with the likes of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey tipped to leave this summer.

Rice was always Mikel Arteta’s top priority this summer and he’s got his man. The Englishman has emerged as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League so he’ll be an excellent addition to Arsenal’s squad.

The versatile midfielder featured in 50 games for West Ham last season and made nine goal contributions across all competitions as they clinched the UEFA Europa Conference League title by beating Fiorentina 2-1 in the final earlier this month.

