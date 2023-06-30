Arsenal join Man Utd & Liverpool in race to sign Goncalo Inacio

Arsenal have joined Manchester United and Liverpool in the race to sign Sporting defender Gonçalo Inacio, as per Portuguese newspaper Correio da Manha (printed version).

It has been reported (h/t Sport Witness) that the Gunners are the latest Premier League club to express an interest in signing the 21-year-old defender but the Portugal giants are holding out for a fee of around £38m, which is his release clause.

However, it appears that the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool or United have been handed a boost in the race to sign the Portuguese youngster. Sporting still want the player’s release clause to be paid, but instead of paying the entire fee upfront, they are happy to include bonuses in that price.

It means Arsenal, Liverpool or Man Utd could offer around £30m upfront with the remaining paid in bonuses and add-ons. Inacio is ready to test himself in the Premier League, and therefore he would be willing to jump ship if the right offer comes his way.

Arsenal move unlikely

The Gunners are looking to bolster their defence this summer and they have been heavily linked with a move for Ajax star Jurrien Timber.

According to a report from Dutch media outlet, De Telegraaf, Arsenal are close to completing a deal for the Dutch international with both parties nearing a full agreement.

The Gunners initially had a bid rejected by Ajax in the region of £30m, but they have come back with another offer, and it appears that they will get the deal done to sign Timber this summer.

If Arsenal manage to sign Timber, it is highly unlikely that they will move for Inacio, as they have other areas to take care of. In that case, the likes of Liverpool and Manchester United could come into contention.

Liverpool also need to bolster their defence with the likes of Joel Matip and Nat Phillips set to depart. Furthermore, Joe Gomez is also facing an uncertain future, and Jurgen Klopp could look to bring in another young quality defender.

Man United are also looking to add new faces at the back. Eric Bailly is certain to leave, while Harry Maguire could be sold as well. If both these players leave, the Red Devils could look to reignite their interest in Inacio once again.