Tottenham in talks to sign £25m Edmond Tapsoba

Tottenham Hotspur are in talks with Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen to sign defender Edmond Tapsoba, as per respected journalist Dean Jones.

Ange Postecoglou is now looking to bolster the Tottenham defence after completing the signing of goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario from Italian outfit Empoli earlier this week.

A number of defenders have been linked with a move to Spurs in recent weeks with Wolfsburg’s Micky van de Ven, Fulham’s Tosin Adarabioyo and Tapsoba emerging as the three top targets.

However, Jones has suggested that Tapsoba is the main priority for Tottenham and the North Londoners have now opened formal talks with Bayer Leverkusen over a potential deal.

Jones told GiveMeSport: “Tapsoba is the one I’ve heard the most about in terms of the three of those.

“Conversations are open now, so it’ll be interesting to see how those progress and whether Tottenham become convinced that he is the player that they want to go ahead and sign.”

The report says that the 24-year-old centre-back is keen on making a move to North London and Tottenham are pushing to get a deal in place amid fears that Manchester United, Liverpool and Newcastle could enter the race for his signature.

According to a report from the Daily Star, Spurs have already submitted an opening £25m bid for Tapsoba, and they are on the verge of making him their latest signing.

After a disappointing 2022/23 season, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy is looking to back the former Celtic manager in the summer transfer window, and signing a new defender should be Postecoglou’s top priority.

Tapsoba still has three years left on his current deal at Leverkusen, and the German outfit are in strong negotiating position. He has made 137 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit, and his stats are pretty impressive.

He is strong with his tackles and making interceptions, and very good at clearing dangers as well. Furthermore, he has managed 13 goals for Leverkusen and could be a terrific signing for Tottenham.

It looks like Spurs have made a concrete approach to sign the defender and it’s up to Levy to wrap up the deal.