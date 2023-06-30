Tottenham could make a move for Man Utd target Vlahovic

Tottenham Hotspur could reportedly make a move for Manchester United target and Juventus star Dusan Vlahovic if Harry Kane ends up leaving the club over the coming weeks, as per the transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

The 29-year-old’s future is currently hanging in the balance as he is set to enter the final year of his current contract and hasn’t signed an extension with the Lilywhites’ yet.

Manchester United have been mentioned as a potential destination for Kane if he were to move away in this transfer window. But, Tottenham chairman, Daniel Levy has made it clear that he doesn’t want to let the Englishman join a direct rival.

It has been suggested that Bayern Munich have registered a concrete interest in signing Kane and they have reportedly submitted a £60m proposal to acquire his services.

However, Tottenham have rejected the offer and are asking a £100m fee to let their star man leave. So, if Bayern decide to meet the North London club’s asking price and Kane opts to move to the Allianz Arena, then Spurs will have to sign a replacement for their hitman.

Speaking to Tottenham Fan Chris Cowlin YouTube channel, Jacobs has said that if Kane forces his way out of the club over the coming weeks then Tottenham could make a move for Vlahovic this summer.

Battle

However, the journalist claims that signing the Serbian won’t be easy for Tottenham as Man Utd are also plotting a swoop for him.

Jacobs further claims that Spurs might even look to sign Jonathan David – who is expected to leave this summer if they struggle to purchase Vlahovic.

Jacobs said:

“If Kane is going to be pushing for a move then Tottenham need to pivot and the budget becomes redundant because if you are getting £80-100 million for Kane, then your budget is going to be some of that to replace Kane. “I would keep an eye on Dusan Vlahovic, even though Chelsea, Manchester United are more linked. And I would also keep a very close eye on Jonathan David, who is available in the market as well.”

It has been suggested that Juventus could cash-in on Vlahovic in this transfer window amid their financial issues and are ready to accept a fee of around £69m. So, the Red Devils or the Lilywhites will have to spend big to acquire the youngster’s service if either of them formalise their interest.