Man Utd start negotiations to sign Andre Onana



According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via SportWitness), Manchester United have started negotiations with Inter Milan to sign goalkeeper Andre Onana.

Man United have had David de Gea as their number one goalkeeper since 2011, but that could change soon. His contract expires at the end of June, and there has been no progress over an extension. Amidst this, Gazzetta dello Sport reveal that United’s director of football operations David Harrison will meet Inter Milan sporting director Piero Auslio in Ibiza today to officially open talks for Onana.

The Italian outlet also mention that Onana’s agent has travelled to meet the club officials in the Spanish Island. A £43 million fee is required for an agreement. Gazzetta dello Sport state that it should not take too many days for United and Inter to finalise the transfer of the shot-stopper.

Top signing

United have had De Gea as their goalkeeper for more than a decade, and they are now looking into the future. Onana would be a top-class signing to replace the Spaniard. The Cameroonian is a brilliant ball-playing goalkeeper, and has all the attributes present in a modern shot-stopper.

The 27-year-old is one of the best distributors from goal. He is also comfortable in coming off his line and does not need an invitation to play as a sweeper keeper. These are all traits that have been lacking in De Gea. It is not surprising that the long-standing keeper is on the verge of an exit.

£43m is a reasonable fee for a player of such calibre. Onana may require little to no time to adapt to the tactical system at United, considering he was manager Erik ten Hag’s first-choice keeper at Ajax for many seasons.

He could become United’s second signing of the summer, provided the negotiations happen smoothly. An agreement is already in place between United and Chelsea for midfielder Mason Mount. He will have his medical next week.