Man Utd to rival Chelsea for signing of Emiliano Martinez

Manchester United are ready to battle Chelsea for the signing of Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez in the summer transfer window, according to Football Transfers.

Both Premier League clubs are in the market for a shot-stopper following the future uncertainty surrounding David de Gea and Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Martinez was first linked with a move to Tottenham Hotspur but the North Londoners opted to sign Guglielmo Vicario from Empoli in a deal worth an initial £17.2m on a five-year deal as a replacement for club skipper Hugo Lloris, who is approaching the final 12 months of his contract.

As it stands, Spurs are not in the race for the World Cup winners’ signature, leaving Man Utd and Chelsea to go head-to-head to secure a deal for the 30-year-old.

Football Transfers claims that Martinez wants to join a club playing in the Champions League, which would make Man Utd the clear favourites to seal a deal this summer. United can offer Champions League football but Chelsea have no European football to look forward to next season after finishing 12th.

As per the report, United boss Erik ten Hag wants to unite Martinez with his Argentina teammate Lisandro Martinez as he looks to bring in a new No.1 to replace De Gea – who is yet to commit his future to the club.

The Spain international’s contract has expired and as it stands, there has been no indication or progression regarding his contract extension with several media outlets reporting that he could have played his last game for United.

Replacement for De Gea

According to Football Transfers, Martinez has told Aston Villa manager Unai Emery he wants to leave the club this summer, and it is believed Emery will let him leave if a replacement can be found.

The South American joined Villa in 2020 from Arsenal, having helped the North Londoners win the Emirates FA Cup and the Community Shield. He has emerged as one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League and has featured in 112 games and kept 39 clean sheets.

Last season, Martinez, who is valued at £24m by Transfermarkt, made 37 appearances and kept 13 clean sheets as Unai Emery’s side secure qualification for next season’s UEFA Europa Conference League.

United are also interested in signing Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana Onana but Martinez would represent a cheaper option.

Read more: Man Utd could sign key target ‘on Friday’, set to submit formal £43m proposal – report