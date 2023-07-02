Man Utd considering Mehdi Taremi to strengthen attack

It’s no secret that Manchester United are on the hunt for a centre-forward this summer, after Erik ten Hag’s men finished third in the Premier League on points but seventh for goals scored (53).

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane was top of their wishlist, but it doesn’t appear they’ll meet his asking price, so they’re turning their attention to a cheaper alternative.

According to Jornal de Notícias (h/t Sport Witness ), United are considering a surprise move for Mehdi Taremi. The 30-year-old joined FC Porto from Rio Ave in 2020 and has gone on to make 147 appearances in all competitions, scoring 80 goals with 49 assists.

Taremi scored an impressive 31 goals with 14 assists from 51 games across the board last season, so it’s easy to see why Man United would be keen. The Iran international turns 31 in July, however, so he would only be a short-term option.

The Red Devils need more than one centre-forward in the squad after Cristiano Ronaldo was released earlier in the season. Wout Weghorst wasn’t turning his loan move permanent beyond the summer, and Anthony Martial has an uncertain future, so Taremi would fill a void for now.

The 30-year-old is in the last year of his deal at the Estádio do Dragão, so Porto might have a decision to make whether to cash in early or risk losing him for nothing next year. Jornal de Notícias believe a bid in excess of €20m (£17m) might be enough for United to procure his signature, so time will tell if they make a move.

Taremi has top-scored for Porto in each of the last three seasons, so he’s a key player under Sérgio Conceição. But the lure of United might factor in his decision, as the Iran international hasn’t played for a European giant. Prior to joining Porto, he was in Iran and Qatar.

Signing Taremi on a two-year deal might be shrewd business for Ten Hag…