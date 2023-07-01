Arsenal linked with sensational move for Aurelien Tchouameni

Arsenal are set to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer, with Mikel Arteta desperate to bolster the midfield, but the Gunners could be landing another defensive-midfielder if reports are to be believed – Southampton’s Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo of Brighton & Hove Albion are two players reportedly on the shortlist.

However, Jacque Talbot of Football Transfers says Arsenal are also considering a sensational move for Aurelien Tchouameni and could land his signature for €100m (£86m). The 23-year-old is a popular player at the Bernabeu, but Jude Bellingham’s arrival from Borussia Dortmund could see him struggle for appearances. Real would prefer to keep but could accept a bid if they get back every penny spent.

Arsenal sold Mattéo Guendouzi to Olympique Marseille and Lucas Torreira to Galatasaray last season while releasing Ainsley Maitland-Niles this summer, so they could do with adding more depth to their engine room.

And while Arteta has Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, Sambi Lokonga, Mohamed Elneny and Jorginho at his disposal, Xhaka has been linked with Bayer Leverkusen, Partey is expected to leave, Lokonga is surplus to requirements, and Elneny hardly played last season due to injury.

Tchouameni joined Real from AS Monaco in 2022 and has gone on to make 50 appearances in all competitions, grabbing four assists. He’s been a regular under Carlo Ancelotti while representing France on a consistent basis, but Talbot believes Arsenal stand a chance of luring him to North London.

After spending £65m on Kai Havertz and over £100m on Rice, it remains to be seen if Arsenal have enough money to add Tchouameni to the ranks. He’d certainly improve the squad, but the Gunners don’t have unlimited resources. There’s no suggestion the 23-year-old wanted out of Real after a year either, so personal terms may never have been agreed even if his valuation was met.

It’s quite a claim from Talbot but doesn’t seem likely of happening. Arsenal have a better chance of getting Lavia or Caicedo.