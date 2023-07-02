Arsenal join Tottenham in the race to sign Aymeric Laporte

Arsenal have reportedly joined Tottenham Hotspur in the race to sign Manchester City star Aymeric Laporte in this transfer window, as per the Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo.

After narrowly missing out on winning the Premier League title to Man City last term, it has been suggested that the Gunners have decided to spend big this summer to strengthen the squad in order to challenge on all fronts from next season.

The North London club have prioritised revamping the engine room and are closing in on a deal to sign Declan Rice for a British record £105m fee. Mikel Arteta has identified defence as an area that also needs strengthening and the Emirates club are on the verge of signing Jurrien Timber from Ajax after agreeing on a deal in principle with the Eredivisie side.

It appears Arsenal are keen on purchasing another defender after signing the Dutchman as they have been linked with a few options in recent times with Laporte now emerging as a serious target.

Battle

According to the report by Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal have been showing an interest in Laporte and they could make a move for him over the coming weeks.

However, it has previously been suggested that Tottenham are also keen on solidifying their backline this summer by purchasing a new centre-back and Laporte has been mentioned as a key target.

So, it appears Arsenal are set to face fierce competition from their arch-rival, Spurs, in getting any potential deal done for the Spain international.

It has previously been suggested that after struggling to find regular game-time at the Etihad Stadium last term, the 29-year-old could look to move away this summer in order to take a new challenge in his career.

It has also been reported that Man City are ready to let Laporte leave if he wishes to so, Tottenham or Arsenal can manage to secure his signature if they formalise their interest.

Laporte – valued at around £21m by Transfermarkt – is an extremely talented defender and has already showcased his talent at the highest level over the last few years. So, he would be a great coup for Arsenal or Tottenham if either club manage to acquire his service in this transfer window.