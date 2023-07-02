Man Utd prepared to sign Ramus Hojlund for £51.5m

Cristiano Ronaldo leaving Manchester United prematurely last season left Erik ten Hag with a blunted attack, as Anthony Martial was the only natural centre-forward in the first-team until Wout Weghorst was signed on loan in January.

Martial scored just six goals in 21 games and spent half the campaign sidelined with injury, however, so it’s unlikely he’ll be first choice in 2023/24. And with Weghorst netting only two goals in 31 games while not being retained beyond the summer, United could do with two attackers this summer.

According to Miguel Angel de Miguel Casas of Fichajes , the Red Devils are prepared to pay €60m (£51.5m) to sign Rasmus Hojlund. The 20-year-old scored 10 goals with four assists from 34 games last season and looks to have a bright future.

Hojlund represented Boldklubben af 1893, Brondby and Holbaek before beginning his professional career with FC Copenhagen (2017 – 2022). The Danish international scored 15 with three assists from 27 games for the U19s and netted five goals in 32 games at senior level.

Sturm Graz came knocking in January 2022 and Hojlund bagged 12 goals with four assists from 21 games before Atalanta (August 2022 – present) poached him only months later. The 20-year-old stands at nearly six foot three inches while having quick feet and fantastic off-the-ball movement, so it’s easy to see why United are keen.

Hojlund was signed at Atalanta for €17.2m (£15m) but is worth more than £50m now. United finished seventh in the Premier League for goals despite being third in the table on points, so Ten Hag recognises how important a prolific goalscorer is to bringing success back to Old Trafford.

It remains to be seen if Hojlund will join a third club in less than a year, however, as he’s moved around a lot lately. The Dane has four years on his existing deal at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia too, so Atalanta aren’t obligated to cash in early.