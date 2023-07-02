Man Utd consider Neves to replace McTominay and Van De Beek

Manchester United could part company with two midfielders this summer, so Erik ten Hag is expected to shop for at least one replacement before the transfer window shuts. Gianluca Di Marzio claims United are considering a move for Joao Neves, but it remains to be seen if a pursuit would be successful given his wonderkid status at Benfica.

Scott McTominay has an uncertain future at Old Trafford as he’s no longer commanding a starting place due to stiff competition from Casemiro and Fred. The 26-year-old started only 10 Premier League games under ten Hag and has been linked with a move away. Even Fred is a transfer target for AS Roma, so there could be a significant midfield turnover at Old Trafford.

Donny van de Beek is expected to join McTominay through the exit door, having made only 10 appearances across the board last season. The 26-year-old endured an injury-laden campaign and is low down the pecking order when fit, so Neves might be an improvement on the pair.

The 18-year-old rose through the youth ranks to Benfica’s first-team in January 2023 and has gone on to make 14 appearances in the youth league, 13 appearances for the U23s, 11 appearances for the B team and 20 appearances at senior level.

Neves has averaged more tackles per game (1.5) than Fred (1.3) and McTominay (1.3) while having a pass completion (87.2%) better than all but three of United’s regulars, so it’s easy to see why the Red Devils are keen. Neves is already representing Portugal at U21 level too, so he has a bright future.

Benfica might not want to sell, however, as he’s highly-rated and contracted at the Estádio da Luz until 2028. And while Transfermarkt claim Neves’ valuation is around €10m (£8m), it’s hard to see any offer being accepted that isn’t well into double figures.

Man United need at least one new midfielder this summer, but they might have to turn their attentions elsewhere from Neves. Brighton & Hove Albion’s Moises Caicedo is believed to be on the Red Devils’ radar and might be more attainable.