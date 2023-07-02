Man United in a hurry to sign Andre Onana

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via SportWitness), Manchester United are in a hurry to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana and a bid is expected in the next few hours.

Man United were expected to meet with Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio yesterday over Onana, but that did not happen due to Marcelo Brozovic’s indecision over a transfer to Saudi Arabia. Gazzetta dello Sport now report that United are yet to present an official offer for the goalkeeper, but it is expected sooner rather than later.

The Italian outlet also mention that there is determination and haste at Old Trafford to get a deal done, and they would like the Cameroonian at the club before the start of pre-season. Meanwhile, Onana is keen on making the move to the Premier League, and is also eager to reunite with manager Erik ten Hag after working together at Ajax.

Top player

United have had David de Gea as their first-choice goalkeeper since the summer of 2011, but this could be about to change. De Gea is a free agent after his contract expired on Friday night. United have not closed the door for an extension, but he may not be the number one shot-stopper next season amid their interest in signing Onana.

The Cameroonian star was brilliant in his debut season for Inter. He was initially a regular on the bench behind Samir Handanovic, but became a regular in goal for them during the back end of the campaign. His movement and passing are among his main strengths. These are two key attributes where De Gea has let down United.

Onana seems determined to make the switch to Old Trafford, but a transfer depends on United meeting the asking price for his signature. Inter want at least £43 million plus bonuses for the 27-year-old. The club’s CEO Giuseppe Marotta has already confirmed that Inter are waiting for United’s offer for the highly-rated star.