Man Utd have made decision on signing Wout Weghorst

Manchester United were the lowest scorers in the top-six of the Premier League last season and had only one player with more than eight league goals to their name, so Erik ten Hag is expected to strengthen the attack this summer.

United are lining up potential options from the transfer market, but they have also run the rule over existing players, and Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News says they’ve made a decision on the future of Wout Weghorst. It doesn’t appear he’ll turn his loan move permanent after being removed from the club website.

The 30-year-old joined on loan from Burnley last season and went on to make 31 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals with three assists. Weghorst wasn’t prolific during his five months at Old Trafford, but he was a useful link-up player and worked hard off the ball.

Weghorst has a good scoring record with former clubs too – FC Emmen (21 goals in 61 games), Heracles Almelo (24 goals in 73 games), AZ Alkmaar (45 goals in 86 games), Vfl Wolfsburg (70 goals in 144 games), Besiktas (9 goals in 18 games) – so last season wasn’t a full representation of his ability.

The Dutch international has struggled for consistency in England (2 goals in 20 games for Burnley), but he wouldn’t break the bank with an £8.6m asking price, so United have a cheap option to bolster their attack. Anthony Martial is the only striker in the senior squad, and his future is up in the air too, so Ten Hag needs at least two new faces.

They’ve been priced out of a move for Harry Kane and will have to pay a tidy sum for Rasmus Hojlund, but Weghorst might be deemed a gamble as he wasn’t prolific during his Old Trafford stint. Mehdi Taremi of FC Porto is on United’s radar as he’s been full of goals while in the eve of his career, but the Red Devils aren’t close to making an attacking signing.