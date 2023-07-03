Liverpool to rival Chelsea for Goncalo Inacio this summer

Liverpool are ready to battle Chelsea for the signing of Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio in the summer transfer window, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The online news portal claims Jurgen Klopp is keen on bolstering his defensive options and Inacio has emerged as a serious transfer target, however, they will have to go head-to-head with Chelsea for his signature.

The 21-year-old is attracting interest from several clubs following his impressive displays for Sporting Lisbon. He has been at the club since 2020, establishing himself as one of the best young defenders in Portugal over the past few seasons.

The Portugal international has racked up 122 appearances, scored 11 goals, and recorded eight assists across all competitions – helping the club clinch the Primeira Liga, Taca da Liga as well as Supertaca Candido de Oliveira.

Last season, he was ever-present for Sporting as he featured in 52 games and made seven goal contributions in all competitions as the Green and Whites finished fourth in the Primeira Liga.

Inacio has represented his country at all youth levels from the U-17 through to the senior national team, making a combined appearance of 19 for the youth sides and netting once in the process. He has made a further two appearances for the senior national team after making his debut against Liechtenstein in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Reinforcement

According to Fichajes, Inacio has a release clause of £43m (€50m) and could be triggered by any interested club. It is believed that Liverpool and Chelsea are favourites to complete a deal as the defender is keen on moving to England.

The Reds are ready to turn their attention to strengthening their defence after bringing in two midfielders. Alexis Mac Allister arrived from Brighton & Hove Albion on a five-year deal and Liverpool have also completed the signing of Dominik Szoboszlai from RB Leipzig after triggering his £60m (€70m) release clause.

Chelsea on the other hand, have been busy offloading players to make way for new signings and could make a move for Inacio as they look to strengthen their defence ahead of the new season.

Even though Levi Colwill has returned from his successful loan spell from Brighton, Mauricio Pochettino still wants to sign a defender this summer. Chelsea have sold Kalidou Koulibaly and would need to replace him with a quality defender.

Liverpool and Chelsea would be making an exciting addition to their squad if either club wins the race to secure Inacio’s signature before the window closes in September.

