Dominik Szoboszlai passes medical ahead of £60m Liverpool move

Liverpool are on the verge of announcing RB Leipzig midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai as their second summer signing after triggering his £60m (€70m) release clause, according to The Athletic.

The online news portal claims that the 22-year-old has already undergone his medical and will be signing a five-year deal with the Reds – who have been one of the busiest sides in the transfer market so far.

Jurgen Klopp is keen on revamping his midfield following the exits of Naby Keita, James Milner, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, who departed Anfield following the expiration of their contracts last month.

The German coach wants most of his transfer activities done before the squad reconvenes for pre-season training on July 8. The Merseysiders have already brought in Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion on a five-year deal.

At least two more midfielders are expected to be added to the Liverpool squad before the window closes and Szoboszlai is now set to join from Leipzig in a £60m deal.

Newcastle United were in the race for Hungary international but decided not to pursue a move for him, making Liverpool the sole competitor for the attacking midfielder’s signature. Negotiations went smoothly between Liverpool and Leipzig following the latter’s signing of Fabio Carvalho on a season-long loan deal.

Reinforcement

Liverpool have lacked midfielders who score goals in the past few seasons. Last term, Harvey Elliott finished as the top-scoring midfielder with just five goals in all competitions, closely followed by Carvalho who netted three times.

In Szoboszlai, the Reds have a player capable of scoring for fun, and at age 22, he will only get better under a manager like Jurgen Klopp who has a track record of turning average players into world-class stars.

The Hungary skipper featured for RB Salzburg before moving to Leipzig in 2021. At Salzburg, he scored 26 goals and provided 34 assists in 83 appearances across all competitions.

He has become a fan favourite at the Red Rull Arena where he has made 91 appearances, netted 20 times, and recorded 22 assists in all competitions. Last season, he racked up 10 goals and 13 assists in 40 appearances as he helped Leipzig finish third in the Bundesliga and win the DFB Cup for a second year.

According to The Athletic, Liverpool could officially confirm the signing of Szoboszlai in the next 24 hours and fans cannot wait to hear this exciting news after crying out for creative midfielders this summer.

