Liverpool internally evaluating move for Nicolo Barella

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Liverpool are internally evaluating whether to make a concrete bid to sign Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella this summer.

The Merseyside giants have had an impressive beginning to the transfer window. They have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion while Dominik Szoboszlai is expected to join from RB Leipzig.

Barella is another player that has recently been linked with a move to Anfield, and Galetti claims that Liverpool are internally evaluating an approach for him. Inter consider the Italian as non-transferable for now.

Quality midfielder

Barella has been one of the best central midfielders in the Italian top-flight. Last season, he was in sparkling form for Inter, registering 9 goals and 10 assists from 52 appearances in all competitions.

As a result, the 26-year-old is attracting plenty of attention. Newcastle United were keen on landing him earlier in the transfer window, but they could not persuade Inter to sell with their £52 million offer.

The Serie A giants could change their stance for £86m, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool will make such a huge outlay after triggering the £60m release clause in the contract of Szoboszlai.

Jurgen Klopp’s side will have to pay the entire fee to Leipzig in a single payment. A deal for Barella seems unlikely on the cards, but he would be another tremendous signing if Liverpool can afford him.

Barella was at his creative best during the recent campaign at Inter, but was also impressive with his defensive work. He won 1.4 tackles and 4.4 duels per league game for the Serie A giants last season.

Aside from Liverpool, Manchester United have also been linked with a move for the former Cagliari man, but their priorities could be elsewhere after agreeing to sign Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount.

Liverpool may not face any competition for Barella this summer, but the big question mark is whether they will meet Inter’s demands.