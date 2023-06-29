Man Utd agree £60m deal to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea

Manchester United have finally agreed a £60m deal with Chelsea to sign Mason Mount and the midfielder is now set to undergo his medical, according to The Athletic.

United had three offers turned down by the West Londoners with the latest one worth £55m. A deal looked dead in the water after Chelsea demanded £65m – a figure United weren’t prepared to pay.

However, the two clubs reopened negotiations over the last 24 hours and both Premier League clubs hoped to reach an agreement. Chelsea are keen on balancing their books to meet the Financial Fair Play Regulations after spending close to £600m on players over the past transfer windows.

A compromise deal has now been agreed as The Athletic journalist David Ornstein claims that Man Utd have agreed to pay Chelsea £55m plus £5m in add-ons, meaning the deal could be worth up to £60m.

Mount has now been given permission to undergo his medical and finalise personal terms with United ahead of his move to Old Trafford.

The England midfielder has made it clear he won’t extend his contract therefore Chelsea have decided to cash in rather than risk losing him for nothing in 12 months time.

Talks continue

Man Utd are keen on bringing in quality players after qualifying for next season’s Champions League. United need a larger squad to compete on all fronts next season as Erik ten Hag looks to build on an impressive debut campaign.

The Dutch gaffer guided the Red Devils to win last season’s Carabao Cup by beating Newcastle United 2-0 in the final at Wembley Stadium. He also managed to finish third in the league and reach the final of the FA Cup.

Man United have been linked with a move for several midfielders but Mount is their top priority and they are now on the verge of getting their man.

Mount was expected to return to pre-season training with Mauricio Pochettino’s side on Monday, so all parties were keen to get the deal done before then.

Mount will be an excellent signing for Manchester United as he will suit Ten Hag’s high-pressing football.

