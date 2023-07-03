Man United determined to sign Andre Onana

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via SportWitness), Manchester United remain focused on signing Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana this summer.

Inter CEO Beppe Marotta recently confirmed United’s interest in signing the Cameroonian star, but the club have yet to make a formal proposal for the former Ajax star. Amidst this, Gazzetta dello Sport state that contacts are constant between the clubs, and there is no doubt about United’s desire to land Onana.

Inter are currently asking for £52 million to sell the 27-year-old while United are willing to spend £43m plus bonuses. Gazzetta dello Sport report that a transfer could be agreed if they meet midway.

Top class

United have had David de Gea as their main shot-stopper for the past 12 seasons, but the Spaniard is no longer contracted to the club. Talks are still planned with him, but their ongoing interest in Onana suggests that they are prepared to pursue a new number one ahead of next season.

Onana would be a tremendous purchase for United. Last season, De Gea was an undisputed starter for the Premier League and European games, but he was far from convincing. De Gea was inconsistent with his distribution from the back while his shot-stopping was questionable.

The 32-year-old made errors leading to goals for United, and he was also guilty of conceding from shots outside the box. It appears the right time for United to move on from De Gea. Onana would be a superb signing for the club as he does not possess any weaknesses between the sticks.

Onana is good with the ball at his feet and has the ability to deliver precise long balls. He is also very mobile and does not shy away from stepping out of his own box. He could seamlessly fit into United’s plans as he has experience of playing under manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax for four years.