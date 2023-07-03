Manor Solomon to undergo medical with Tottenham on Tuesday

Manor Solomon will undergo his medical on Tuesday after Tottenham Hotspur agreed terms to sign the attacker from Shakhtar Donetsk, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Italian journalist broke the news on Sunday night that Tottenham have agreed to sign Solomon as a free agent with the winger agreeing personal terms over a five-year contract at the New White Hart Lane.

Romano has provided an update to confirm that the 23-year-old’s medical has been booked for Tuesday after successful talks with his agent, Pini Zahavi.

Romano said on Twitter:

More details on exclusive news: Manor Solomon will sign a five year deal valid until June 2028 as Tottenham player next week. #THFC Medical tests booked on Tuesday, as revealed. Deal completed by super agent Pini Zahavi.

New Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou has been busy in the transfer market reshaping his squad for next season after a below-par performance last term which saw the North Londoners miss out on Europe after finishing 8th in the Premier League.

Rebuild

Tottenham have already signed the likes of Dejan Kulusevski, Guglielmo Vicario, and James Maddison to bolster their squad for the new season – which kicks off next month.

However, Tottenham wanted further attacking reinforcements and have now made their move to snap-up Solomon on a free transfer. His contract with Shakhtar Donetsk was set to expire in December this year and was expected to return to Ukraine this summer, however, FIFA announced in May that all foreign players based in Ukraine or Russia would be able to suspend their contracts again for a further year, meaning Solomon is free to join Tottenham.

Solomon spent last season on loan at Fulham, where he netted five goals in 24 games and was one of the consistent performers for Marco Silva’s side – who secured a 10th-place finish after gaining promotion from the Championship.

He sustained a long-term knee injury at the start of the last term and was not in action for the club until January. The Cottagers had the option to sign the forward but they opted not to pursue a deal, paving the way for Spurs to make their move.

During his time at Shakhtar Donetsk, the highly-rated forward racked up 22 goals and nine assists in 106 appearances across all competitions. Solomon, who is valued at £15m by Transfermarkt , has played 35 times for Israel, scoring seven goals in the process.

Read more: Tottenham eye move to sign £90m star as Postecoglou continues rebuild