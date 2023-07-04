Arsenal and Man Utd battle for Mohammed Kudus

Arsenal and Manchester United are heavily keen to sign Ajax attacker Mohammed Kudus in the summer transfer window, as per The Athletic.

Premier League rivals Brighton have also shown interest in signing the 22-year-old as Roberto De Zerbi assesses his midfield options ahead of the club’s first time in Europe.

The Athletic claims that Kudus – who has a contract at Ajax until 2025 – is keen to leave the Johan Cruyff Arena this summer, and a host of Premier League clubs are vying for his signature, including Arsenal and Man Utd.

The Dutch giants are demanding a fee in the region of £40m for Kudus, as per the report, after he scored 18 goals and provided seven assists in 42 appearances in all competitions for Ajax last season.

Terrific addition

Kudus would be an outstanding signing for both Arsenal and United, but whether they will really push for him is another question.

The dazzling attacking midfielder possesses speed, skill, and technical ability to penetrate any defence, and he has an eye for goal as well. He is still very young, and under a better manager, could develop into a top class player.

The Ghana international usually plays on the right wing but can also operate as a central attacking midfielder or as a striker. But, he is generally more comfortable playing in the right attacking midfield role.

Arsenal have one of the world’s finest young talent playing on the right-hand side in Bukayo Saka, and he is undroppable. While it’s good to have enough depth in the squad, Mikel Arteta could really struggle to give Kudus enough game time, especially in the Premier League.

Man United could be an attractive option for the player. Erik ten Hag knows what to expect from Kudus, and he can get the best out of him. Plus, the Red Devils can offer him Champions League football as well, which could be a big pulling factor.

However, after signing Mason Mount, Man Utd will probably look to sign a genuine striker next, so any potential move for Kudus won’t be an immediate priority.