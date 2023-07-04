Man Utd agree personal terms with Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United have reportedly agreed on personal terms with Fiorentina star Sofyan Amrabat ahead of a potential summer move, as per the Italian outlet La Nazione.

After enjoying a promising debut campaign as United boss last term, Erik ten Hag is keen on strengthening the squad in this transfer window to continue the rebuild. The Dutchman has seemingly prioritised bolstering the front line but adding reinforcements to the engine room is also on his agenda.

Man Utd have already agreed on a deal in principle with Chelsea to purchase Mason Mount and it seems the record Premier League champions are planning to sign another midfield option before the start of next season. They have been linked with numerous names over the last few months with Amrabat being among them.

According to the report by La Nazione(via Fiorentina.it), Man Utd are ‘keenly interested’ in signing the midfielder and they have already found an ‘economic agreement’ with the Moroccan ahead of a possible summer move.

Amrabat to Man Utd

The report further claims that Fiorentina are ready to cash-in on their star man if his potential suitors, such as Man Utd, submit an offer of at least £26m.

However, the Italian outlet states that Atletico Madrid are also eyeing a swoop for him so United are set to face tough competition from Los Rojiblancos in getting any potential deal for him.

But, the report suggests that United are in an advantageous position over the Spanish giants in this race as Ten Hag has previously worked with the African during their time together at Utrecht. So, the Dutch boss could play a key role in persuading his former colleague to move to Old Trafford and beat Diego Simeone’s side in this race.

Amrabat is a holding midfielder by traits but can also be deployed in the box-to-box role. He is dynamic, can play threading passes between the lines, has an eye for long-range passing, works extremely hard without possession and also can contribute defensively as well.

The 26-year-old is an extremely talented player and possesses high potential so, he would be an excellent signing for Man Utd if they opt to purchase him this summer.