Man Utd will do everything to sign Andre Onana

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has personally spoken with Inter Milan goalkeeper over a summer transfer.

Man United are looking for a top-class goalkeeper in the transfer window, and Onana is the main target. Inter CEO Beppe Marotta recently confirmed the club’s interest, but the Serie A giants have not received an official offer yet.

It is now reported by Gazzetta dello Sport that ten Hag has been in contact with his former Ajax number one, and has assured him that United will do everything to land his signature from Inter.

There is already an agreement with the 27-year-old over his salary and a bid is expected soon. Inter want £52 million for the highly-rated star, but a deal could be agreed for £43m plus add-ons.

Top-class

Onana developed into a top-class goalkeeper during his six-year spell at Ajax. Ten Hag managed him for more than four seasons in Amsterdam, and the duo could be reunited at Old Trafford soon.

United recently allowed David de Gea to run down his contract without a renewal. Talks are still planned with the Spaniard over a new deal, but he may not have the guarantee of a starting position.

The 32-year-old has been unconvincing in handling long-range shots while he has also been poor with his distribution from the box. He regularly lost possession with inaccurate long balls last season.

Onana would provide an improvement in every aspect. He barely concedes goals from long-range shots while he is a superb ball-playing goalkeeper. He is known for producing quality long-range passes.

The former Cameroon star would be a fantastic signing for United. He would require little to no time to adapt to ten Hag’s tactics after their time together at Ajax. It could be a matter of time before a formal proposal is made to sign him.