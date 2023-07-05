Tottenham receive boost to sign Micky Van de Ven

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly received a big boost in pursuit of VfL Wolfsburg star Micky van de Ven as the defender is keen on joining the North London club in this transfer window, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Following a disappointing campaign last term, Spurs have decided to rebuild under the new boss Ange Postecoglou’s guidance. They have identified several areas of the squad that need strengthening ahead of next season and have already purchased Guglielmo Vicario and James Maddison to bolster the goalkeeping and midfield departments.

It seems Tottenham are also aiming to reinforce their back line as they have been linked with several defenders over the last few weeks with Van de Ven now emerging as a serious target.

It has previously been reported that Postecoglou’s side have already opened direct talks with Wolfsburg to sign the defender in this transfer window to bolster their defence.

Van de Ven to Tottenham

Now, writing on Twitter, Romano has claimed that Tottenham have been continuing negotiations with the Bundesliga side to purchase the centre-back and the 22-year-old has already made it clear to Wolfsburg that he wants to move to the newly renovated White Hart Lane this summer.

The journalist further states that Tottenham are planning to sign more than one defender in this transfer window and have been in talks with Edmond Tapsoba ahead of a potential move.

Romano wrote:

“Micky van de Ven’s camp told Wolfsburg of player’s strong desire to join Spurs. Negotiations are underway between the Tottenham and Wolfsburg, he’s among top target as revealed last week. Contacts with Edmond Tapsoba are still ongoing as of now, deal on.”

It has been suggested that Wolfsburg are prepared to sell their star man if they receive an offer of around £26m from his potential suitors such as Tottenham. So, the Dutchman would be an affordable signing for Spurs should they manage to secure his signature over the coming days.

Van de Ven is a highly talented player and has already showcased glimpses of his talent during a very short spell in the German Bundesliga. So, he would be a shrewd signing for Tottenham if the defender eventually moves to the newly renovated White Hart Lane in this transfer window.