Man Utd submit verbal £39m bid for Andre Onana

Manchester United have submitted a verbal offer worth £39m including add-ons to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper has been tipped to leave the Italian giants this summer to help ease their financial problems, and Onana has been linked with a whole host of clubs including United and Chelsea.

It looks like Man Utd have stolen a march on their Premier League rivals as Fabrizio Romano claims that the Red Devils have submitted a verbal offer worth £39m including add-ons.

However, Man Utd will have dig a little deeper as Romano says Inter Milan are demanding closer to £51m for their No.1 goalkeeper, so there is no agreement over a fee at this stage.

Reports in recent days have suggested that Man Utd have been in talks with Inter Milan chiefs over a potential deal and it appears they have now formalised their interest in signing Onana this summer.

The Red Devils need to sign a new shot-stopper after deciding to let David de Gea leave the club following the expiry of his contract. A deal over an extension was thought to be close but talks collapsed after United reduced their offer.

They have been linked with a host of keepers, including Porto’s Diogo Costa, but it seems Onana has emerged as Erik ten Hag’s prime target for the No.1 shirt next season.

ten Hag knows Onana from his time at Ajax and he now wants to be reunited at Old Trafford as the Dutchman continues to build a team capable of competing for major honours.

Swift move

United have been guilty of only negotiating deals one at a time, and it has led to them missing out on some important targets in recent years. In this evolving sphere of the transfer market, clubs tend to work multiple deals at the same time, but the Red Devils have been slow to react on many occasions.

They have just pulled off a deal to sign Mason Mount from Chelsea and must now focus on getting a deal done for Onana before the likes of Chelsea try to hijack the move.

The Blues are also in the market for a new keeper and have the financial power to compete with Manchester United after offloading several players in recent weeks.

However, the presence of ten Hag could be a major factor in luring Onana to Old Trafford, so Man Utd will be confident of winning the race if they can agree a deal with Inter Milan.