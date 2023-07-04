Declan Rice will undergo Arsenal medical in the next few days

Arsenal are “really close” to signing West Ham midfielder Declan Rice this summer, despite a lack of movement in recent days, as suggested by transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

Last month, the Gunners finally made a breakthrough in negotiations to sign Rice from West Ham after Manchester City pulled out of the race. The Daily Mail claimed that Arsenal submitted a £105m offer which was accepted by the Hammers.

The Gunners are set to pay £100m in guaranteed fees and £5m in add-ons for the midfielder, while Rice is expected to sign a four-year deal at the Emirates Stadium.

There have been some rumours on social media about Arsenal and West Ham struggling to agree the payment structure of the deal, but Romano says that this is not accurate as far as he understands.

Both clubs are still discussing the payment terms, and only the final few touches are left for the deal to be completely sealed. Fellow Guardian journalist Jacob Steinberg says Arsenal are set to pay the £100m in 3 installments over the next two years.

Romano further adds that a medical has not been booked yet, but it will happen in the next few days if everything goes to plan.

Game changer signing

Arsenal made the signing of Rice their top priority this summer and they are close to getting him. After finishing second last season, they have shown ambition in the transfer market, and have also signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea.

However, it is the central midfield that needs bolstering. Rice is arguably one of the best holding midfielders in the Premier League and he will add tremendous depth and quality to the side. In fact, many pundits feel that with him in the team, the Gunners will once again be able to challenge for the title in 2023-24.

Granit Xhaka is expected to leave while Thomas Partey is also being linked with a move, so Arsenal could move for another midfielder after Rice. They have been linked with Romeo Lavia, but face strong competition from Liverpool and other rivals.