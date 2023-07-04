Tottenham in talks to sign Clement Lenglet after offering £8.5m

Tottenham Hotspur are locked in talks with Barcelona trying to thrash out an agreement to sign Clement Lenglet on a permanent basis, according to Spanish outlet Sport.

Lenglet moved to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium from the La Liga champions on a season-long loan deal last summer and was one of the most consistent performers for the North London club.

The 28-year-old racked up 35 appearances in all competitions and made three goal contributions as the Lilywhites finished eighth in the Premier League table.

The France international has done enough to convince Tottenham to sign him on a permanent deal as new boss Ange Postecoglou looks to bring in defensive reinforcements in the coming weeks.

Ben Davies, Davinson Sanchez, and Eric Dier have all been linked with a move away from Tottenham this summer as Postecoglou reshuffles his squad, so the Londoners are in the market for defenders.

Deal close

According to Sport, Tottenham are in talks with Barcelona trying to agree a deal to sign Lenglet on a permanent basis. Spurs have offered £8.5m (€10m), but Barca are demanding a minimum of £13m (€15m).

Negotiations are continuing between the two clubs but the report says a deal is expected to be agreed which could see Tottenham offering add-ons in addition to their guaranteed £8.5m payment.

If an agreement is found, then Sport says Lenglet is set to sign a three-year contract at the New Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and is lined-up to become Postecoglou’s latest new addition.

Tottenham have already signed Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and Guglielmo Vicario this summer while Pedro Porro has joined on a permanent deal from Sporting Lisbon.

However, Spurs are looking to strengthen their defence and they could bring in another centre-back in addition to Lenglet. Antonio Rudiger, Marc Guehi, Robin Koch, Aymeric Laporte, Levi Colwill, Evan Ndicka, Harry Maguire, Edmond Tapsoba, and Micky van de Ven have all been linked with a move to Spurs this summer.

