Mason Mount passes medical ahead of £60m Man Utd move

Mason Mount has completed his medical ahead of his move to Manchester United and has released a statement saying goodbye to the Chelsea fans, according to Sky Sports.

After seeing two offers rejected by Chelsea, Man Utd finally reached an agreement to sign the midfielder late last week. Sky Sports says United will pay £55m up front plus £5m in add-ons, and Mount was given permission to undergo his medical and finalise personal terms.

The 24-year-old was spotted arriving at Man Utd’s Carrington training base on Tuesday morning and Sky Sports says he successful completed his medical tests. The move is expected to be formally announced on Wednesday.

Mount had only one year left on his current contract with Chelsea and opted not to extend so the West Londoners had no choice but to sell him this summer rather than lose him for free next year.

The England midfielder has been at Chelsea since age six and has gone on to make 195 appearances across all competitions, scored 33 goals, and provided 37 assists in the process.

Last season, he was hampered by injuries and loss of form, however, he was able to feature in 35 games and made nine goal contributions in all competitions as Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League.

The England international has won several honours with Chelsea including the UEFA Champions League, Super Cup as well as FIFA Club World Cup.

Confirm deal

Mount released a statement on Tuesday evening confirming he will be leaving Chelsea and opened up on his decision to depart Stamford Bridge via his Instagram account. The Englishman is expected to sign a five-year deal with with Man Utd, with an extra year option.

“Hi Chelsea fans,” he said as quoted by The Mirror. “Given the speculation over the last six months, this may not come as a surprise to you. But it doesn’t make it any easier to tell you that I’ve made the decision to leave Chelsea. I felt you deserve more than just a written statement so I wanted to tell you directly how grateful I’ve been for all of your support over the last 18 years. I know some of you won’t be happy with my decision, but it’s what’s right for me at this moment in my career. “I joined Chelsea when I was six years old and we’ve been through a lot together. Winning the Youth Cup, my Player of the Year awards, the Super Cup, the Club World Cup and of course that unforgettable night when we won the Champions League. “I want to say thank you to the academy, Jim and Neil for being so influential to me from such a young age. The managers I’ve worked under, Frank, Thomas and Graham. The backroom staff, the unsung heroes of Cobham, all my teammates over the years that have become my brothers, my family for the continuous love and support, and most importantly, you guys for sticking with me throughout. Wish you all the best.”

