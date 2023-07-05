Declan Rice to undergo medical after Arsenal agree full terms with West Ham

When Fabrizio Romano says – “Here We Go” – it means the deal is done and dusted. Arsenal fans can now breathe a sigh of relief.

West Ham skipper Declan Rice is finally on his way to becoming an Arsenal player after the deal was completed on Tuesday night (4 July). Romano says the “agreement is done”, and the deal is complete, with the free structure, personal terms, and payments all sorted out.

It is a historic day in English football as Rice has become the most expensive British player in the history of the game, and certainly the most expensive signing in the Gunners’ history after they agreed to pay £105m for his signature.

The 24-year-old is now all set to undergo a medical test later this week, probably on Friday, and after that, the signing will be confirmed by the club. According to The Athletic, Arsenal will pay the £100m fee in three instalments over the next 24 months.

The deal also means that Arsenal can now allow Granit Xhaka to join Bayer Leverkusen. Now they have signed (almost) Rice, the Gunners will turn their attention towards completing a deal for Jurrien Timber.

Romano said to Caughtoffside: “It’s an historic day in English football because Arsenal have finally got their man – Declan Rice to Arsenal, here we go! The agreement is done between Arsenal and West Ham, things were finalised late last night and now it’s complete – the fee, the payment terms, everything.”

Huge signing

This is a massive signing for the Gunners. They earmarked Rice as their top target this summer and simply didn’t panic even when Manchester City entered the race.

Romano claims that Mikel Arteta is key behind the deal as he kept on pushing throughout. The Spaniard explained to Rice how crucial he will be in Arsenal’s project, both on and off the pitch, and the England midfielder was attracted by his vision.

It is futile to argue whether Rice is a £105m player, as this is a subjective topic. He has been an epitome of consistency for the Hammers, and a leader in the truest sense. He has got best years ahead of him, and will definitely make Arsenal a better team.

After months of speculation, finally, Rice will be leaving his beloved club to join cross-town rivals. He will become the second major signing for the Gunners following the arrival of Kai Havertz from Chelsea.