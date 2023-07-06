Man Utd preparing to submit improved bid to sign Onana

Manchester United are reportedly preparing to submit an improved proposal to sign Inter Milan star Andre Onana this summer, as per the transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

After deciding not to tie down David de Gea into a new deal, the Red Devils have started to explore new goalkeeper options in the market to replace the Spaniard. Several players have been linked with a move to Old Trafford over the last few weeks with Onana emerging as the primary target.

United recently submitted an opening proposal of around £39m[€45m] to purchase the African, but Inter turned down that offer as they are asking a fee of around £51m[€60m]. However, it has been suggested that there is optimism that a deal can be struck for a compromised fee in the middle.

Now, writing on Twitter, Romano has reported that Man Utd have been in contact with Inter over signing Onana and they ‘will proceed with a new verbal offer’ soon. The journalist further claims that Onana is ready to move to Old Trafford this summer should both clubs manage to find an agreement over the coming days.

Onana to Man Utd

Romano wrote:

“Manchester United will proceed with new verbal bid for André Onana. Conversations will continue with Inter as opening bid worth €40m plus €5m add-ons has been rejected. Onana’s position is clear: prepared to accept Man United if the two clubs will agree on fee.”

Erik ten Hag likes to play a possession-based style of football and building up the game from the back is an essential part of his philosophy. But although glimpses of that were on display last term, the Dutch boss was forced to ditch that system against organised pressing teams due to De Gea’s lack of efficiency with the ball at his feet.

So, Onana’s addition would help Ten Hag to implement his preferred system at Old Trafford next season as the 27-year-old is comfortable playing out from the back, is an excellent shot-stopper, good aerially and also can play the sweeper-keeper role.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually manage to broker a deal for Onana to strengthen their goalkeeping position in this transfer window.