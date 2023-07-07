Man Utd could use Scott McTominay to sign Moises Caicedo

Manchester United have recently confirmed the signing of Mason Mount from Chelsea, but Erik ten Hag isn’t finished in the transfer market. United want another central midfielder but are looking for a defensive-minded option that will allow the creative players more freedom on the pitch.

Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic left for Juventus and AS Roma last season after falling out of favour. Scott McTominay and Donny van de Beek could be on their way out this summer for a similar reason, and Tom Victor of the Mirror says the Red Devils are looking at Moises Caicedo to fill the void.

The 21-year-old joined Brighton & Hove Albion from Independiente in 2021 and has gone on to make 53 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals with three assists. Caicedo has been a regular with the Seagulls since last season and is tipped for a bright future, so United know he won’t come cheap.

Victor says Man Utd are ready to offer McTominay as a makeweight in any deal for Caicedo as Brighton have shown an interest in the Scottish international. However, any deal for Caicedo will still be expensive. The Ecuadorian international has an £80m asking price, as per the report, and four years remaining on his deal at the Amex Stadium, so Brighton hold all the cards in negotiations.

Caicedo is highly rated as a defensive midfielder, however, so United aren’t going away any time soon. The 21-year-old averaged more tackles per game (2.7) than all but one Red Devils player (Casemiro – 3.2) and averaged more interceptions per game (1.5) than every member of United’s squad.

Arsenal are set to sign Declan Rice from West Ham, so they aren’t likely to go for Caicedo anymore having submitted two offers in January. Manchester City have Mateo Kovacic, Rodri and Kalvin Phillips, so they don’t need another defensive-midfielder either. Chelsea might be on the hunt after losing Kovacic and N’Golo Kante, but Man Utd should be in the driving seat if they eventually lodge an official bid.

And if this rumour is to be believed, McTominay would need to green-light his own exit from Old Trafford to join Brighton.