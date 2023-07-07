Man Utd closing in on signing Zion Suzuki

David De Gea has left Manchester United after his contract expired this summer, so Erik ten Hag is scouring the transfer market for his potential replacement. The Red Devils are expected to sign a tried and tested big-name goalkeeper for next season with Andre Onana the key atrget, but reports suggest they have a cheaper backup on the way too.

Record deal in Japan

According to Japanese outlet Sponichi (h/t Daily Mail), United are closing in on the signing of Zion Suzuki. The 20-year-old plays for Urawa Red Diamonds of the J1 League and could be on the move for £5m. The 6ft 2in stopper would be the most expensive signing of the history of the J League, but there is uncertainty over the validity of the report.

Suzuki has made 28 appearances for Urawa Red Diamonds, conceding 25 goals and keeping 11 clean sheets. An American-born citizen of Japan, Transfermarkt say he’s represented their national team once, but the Daily Mail believe he doesn’t have a cap for Japan yet.

The 20-year-old’s existing deal at the Saitama Stadium expires in less than 18 months, so the Reds have opted to cash in rather than risk losing Suzuki for nothing. But with the Daily Mail saying he’s only a No.2 keeper for his club, playing in cup games rather than the league, it’s little wonder he’s being sold.

Henderson uncertain future

His potential arrival means Man United are surely parting company with Dean Henderson – who has been linked with Nottingham Forest. The 26-year-old is due to hold talks with ten Hag over his future at Old Trafford, but he might want to leave if another goalkeeper is being signed in his stead.

Why United would let a talented homegrown player leave for an unknown in Japan remains to be seen, so time will tell if this deal goes through. Reports do suggest confirmation is only days away, but it would be a strange record transfer in Japan as he’s not even first-choice for his club.

De Gea could yet stay too as he’s in talks over a new deal, so perhaps take this article with a pinch of salt.