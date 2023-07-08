Kylian Mbappe favours move to Arsenal over Liverpool

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe would favour a move to Arsenal over Liverpool if he ever came to the Premier League, according to a report from The Independent.

Mbappe, arguably one of the best forwards in European football, has just one year left on his contract with PSG and has made it clear that he won’t sign a new deal.

Real Madrid are widely tipped to sign him, but Los Blancos don’t want to pay any transfer fee and plan to sign Mbappe for free next year. However, PSG insist they won’t let the French superstar walk away for nothing and will sell him this summer if a new contract isn’t signed.

El Chiringuito journalist Edu Aguirre claimed last week that Liverpool have made a sensational swoop to sign Mbappe after tabling a mega £170m [€200m] offer. Jurgen Klopp is a known admirer of the 24-year-old and Liverpool have been linked with a move for the forward in the past.

However, The Independent says that there has been no bid from Liverpool and any move for Mbappe would be well beyond their financial capabilities this summer.

Even if Liverpool could afford the Frenchman, the newspaper says that Mbappe would prefer to join Arsenal anyway if he came to England. The forward is impressed with what Mikel Arteta is building at the Emirates Stadium and would relish the chance to bring titles back to North London.

No way!

However, much like Liverpool, the Independent claims that Arsenal simply cannot afford to buy Mbappe so a move to the Gunners is unrealistic at this point.

Arsenal have been spending heavily this summer. They have already signed Kai Havertz, and are close to confirming the signings of Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber. After spending over £200m on three new signings, Arsenal just don’t have the money to fund a mega move for a player like Mbappe.

Liverpool are already operating on a tight budget after they missed out on Champions League football last season. They couldn’t even afford Jude Bellingham and it’s ludicrous to think that they would pay £170m for one single player. That’s now how the Reds operate in the market.

Mbappe’s current contract is set to expire at the end of next season and he could be available for free next summer, but his wages would still make any move extremely expensive so it’s no surprise that he’d be out of reach for Arsenal and Liverpool.

Obviously he is a world-class player and every top Premier League clubs would love to sign him, but the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool would need to shatter their wage structure to stand a chance of signing him.