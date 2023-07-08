Arsenal, Liverpool & Chelsea hold talks to sign Romeo Lavia

Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea have all held talks with Romeo Lavia’s agent about a possible move but are reluctant to meet Southampton’s £50m asking price, according to Sky Sports News.

The Belgian international is regarded as one of the best young defensive midfielders in the Premier League and Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea have been strongly linked with a move for him this summer.

Sky Sports News claims that the trio have all been in talks with Lavia’s agent to discuss a potential move but there is hesitancy over Southampton’s hefty £50m valuation.

The report says Arsenal and Liverpool in particular are reluctant to pay such a fee for the 19-year-old having already splashed the cash this summer.

Arsenal are about to take their spending past the £200m mark with Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber following Kai Havertz in completing a big-money move to the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta wants to add another midfielder to his ranks but there is reluctance to spend £50m on Lavia unless there are some significant outgoings from the Arsenal squad.

Liverpool have also spent heavily in recent weeks to sign Alexis MacAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai. Jurgen Klopp is targeting another defensive midfielder and Lavia appears to be a prime target but the Reds may struggle to finance a £50m deal.

Chelsea are currently working with Brighton & Hove Albion over a transfer agreement for midfielder Moises Caicedo, but could also launch a move for Lavia as Mauricio Pochettino continues to overhaul his squad.

Big potential

Lavia had a brilliant debut campaign in the English top-flight last season. He joined Southampton from Manchester City last summer, and he was an integral part of the starting line-up when fit.

The teenager was impressive with his distribution in either half, but was also effective with his tackling, ability to win ground duels and his superb work rate over the course of an entire game.

Chelsea are already in talks to sign Caicedo, who has similar attributes, but new manager Pochettino may want strong competition for places in every position ahead of next season.

If Chelsea are prepared to pay £50m for Lavia it would put them ahead of Arsenal and Liverpool in the race, and with three of England’s biggest clubs battling it out, Sky Sports says Southampton are confident they’ll get the fee they are looking for.