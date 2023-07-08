Man Utd and Tottenham are in battle to sign Paulo Dybala

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a battle over a deal to sign AS Roma star Paulo Dybala this summer, as per the Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.

Having struggled with goal-scoring issues last term, it has widely been suggested that the Red Devils are planning to sign a new striker to address that problem.

Several players have been linked with a move to Old Trafford over the last few months with Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen being mentioned as serious targets.

However, it has been suggested that Man United’s budget has been restricted due to FFP regulations so they can’t afford to sign any of the key targets this summer. Therefore, Erik ten Hag’s side have been forced to explore alternative options to strengthen the frontline with Dybala now emerging as a potential option.

While citing and translating the print version of Corriere dello Sport, Sport Witness has reported that Man Utd are eyeing a swoop for Dybala ‘with great attention’ and they could make a move for the South American over the coming days.

Battle

The report further claims that Dybala has a £10m [€12m] release clause included in his current contract and that figure has ‘inevitably’ appealed to Manchester United.

However, the Italian outlet states that Tottenham are also keen on purchasing the attacker so United are set to face tough competition from the North London club in getting any potential deal done for Dybala.

But, Corriere dello Sport says that luring the 29-year-old to the newly renovated White Hart Lane will be difficult for Tottenham as they don’t have any European football to offer. So, United are in an advantageous position over Ange Postecoglou’s side in the race to purchase Dybala.

After moving to the Stadio Olimpico as a free agent last summer, the Argentinian enjoyed a stellar debut campaign for Roma last term, scoring 18 goals and notching up seven assists in 38 games in all competitions. So, it is not a surprise to see that Man Utd and Tottenham are contemplating a swoop for Dybala this summer.

The former Juventus star is a highly talented forward and has already showcased his talent at the highest level over the last few years. So, he would be a shrewd signing for Tottenham or Man Utd if either club manage to secure his signature in this transfer window.