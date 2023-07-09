Man Utd could include Sancho in deal to sign Kane

Manchester United are desperate to sign a striker this summer as they risk going into the new season with only Anthony Martial at their disposal, so they’re weighing up making an approach for Harry Kane, according to reports.

The 29-year-old has one year remaining on his deal in North London and isn’t likely to stay beyond 2024 as Tottenham Hotspur have been underperforming. Daniel Levy wants around £100m for Kane, but United aren’t willing to put up that much money so they’re considering a way around it.

Miguel Delaney of the Independent says Man Utd could offer Jadon Sancho to Tottenham as a makeweight in any deal for Kane. The 23-year-old cost United £73m in 2021 and has contributed 18 goals in 79 games, so he’s not had the desired effect at Old Trafford.

Tottenham do need a wide forward as Lucas Moura was released over the summer and might be followed out the exit door by Bryan Gil and Ivan Perisic, but it remains to be seen if they want Sancho. The England international scored seven goals in 41 games last season, so he’s not been too prolific.

Sancho’s value has surely dropped due to his poor form, so United may still have to cough up a lot of money. Kane has made 435 appearances in all competitions for Tottenham, scoring 280 goals with 64 assists. He netted 30 goals in 38 Premier League games despite Spurs finishing 8th in the table, so United will be confident that Kane can repeat the feat in a better team.

Levy is notorious for being a hard negotiator, however, so there’s no guarantee he will be open to signing Sancho to soften the blow of losing Kane. The 29-year-old wants to win trophies and play at the highest level, so it’s hard to see him staying for another year unless he’s denied a move.

Levy won’t want Kane running his contract down and leaving on a free transfer either, but it will hurt him cashing in early.