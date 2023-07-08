Arsenal join Man Utd in the race to sign Mehdi Taremi

Arsenal have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to sign FC Porto star Mehdi Taremi in this transfer window, as per the Portuguese outlet O Jogo.

After moving to the Estadio do Dragao back in 2020 from Rio Ave in a £7m deal, the 30-year-old has established himself as one of the best attackers in Liga Portugal over the last few years, scoring 22 goals and registering seven assists in 33 league appearances last term.

The forward’s impressive displays for the Dragons have seemingly attracted the attention of several big Premier League clubs with Arsenal and Man Utd among those to have registered their interest.

It has been suggested that the Gunners have prioritised bolstering their squad in this transfer window to challenge on all fronts from next season. Having already signed Kai Havertz from Chelsea, Mikel Arteta’s side are on the verge of purchasing Declan Rice to strengthen their engine room. Jurrien Timber is also set to move to the Emirates Stadium to reinforce the backline.

Along with beefing up the midfield and defence, it appears strengthening the attack is also on the Spanish boss’ agenda as the North London club are eyeing a swoop for Taremi.

According to the report by O Jogo, Arsenal have expressed their interest in signing Taremi and they will open talks with Porto soon to enquire about the details of signing the Iranian.

The report further claims that the Portuguese giants want at least £17m[€20m] to let their star man leave so the North London club could manage to sign the player for an affordable fee if they formalise their interest.

However, O Jogo states that securing Taremi’s signature won’t be straightforward for Arsenal as Man Utd are also looking to purchase the 30-year-old in this transfer window.

United are reportedly keen on signing a new prolific striker to address their goal-scoring issues. They have been linked with numerous options over the last few months with Taremi being mentioned as a potential target.

Although Taremi has showcased his productivity in front of the goal in the Portuguese top-flight in recent times, there are question marks whether he possesses the necessary qualities to help United or Arsenal achieve their lofty ambitions. So, Man Utd and Arsenal would be better off exploring other options to strengthen their frontline in this transfer window.