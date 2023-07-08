Man Utd agree personal terms with Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United have reportedly agreed on personal terms with Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund ahead of a potential move this summer, as per Football Insider.

Following Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure last year, the Red Devils have been looking to sign a new prolific striker to strengthen their frontline. Wout Weghorst was signed on a short-term loan deal last January but after an underwhelming stint last term, he has been sent back to his parent club Burnley.

So, it has been reported that Erik ten Hag is keen on purchasing a new attacker before the start of next season. Several players have been linked with a move to Old Trafford over the last few months with Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen being mentioned as primary targets.

However, United have been forced to explore alternative options due to their key targets’ inflated valuation and have identified Hojlund as a serious target.

According to the report by Football Insider, Man Utd are ‘making progress’ in signing the Denmark international and they have already found verbal agreement with the player over the personal terms.

Hojlund to Man Utd

The report further claims that Ten Hag’s side have already held initial talks with Atalanta to sign Hojlund and they have had encouragement that a deal can be done with La Dea.

Football Insider also states that the 20-year-old is keen on moving to Old Trafford this summer so it appears Man Utd are well-placed to secure a deal for Hojlund over the coming days.

Having signed Hojlund last summer, it has been suggested that Atalanta don’t want to let their star man leave for cheap and want at least £51m[€60m].

It has recently been reported that Man Utd are preparing to submit a formal £50m bid to sign the youngster and it seems United’s imminent proposal is very close to Atalanta’s valuation. So, it looks like United are inching closer to luring Hojlund to Old Trafford this summer.

The Atalanta star is an extremely talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class striker going forward. So, he would be a shrewd signing for Man Utd with a view to the long-term future if they eventually manage to secure his signature over the coming days.